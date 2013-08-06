FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Service Stream plunges to all-time lows after joint venture dropped
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 4 years

Service Stream plunges to all-time lows after joint venture dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Service Stream fell as much as 25 percent to all-time lows of A$0.10 on Tuesday after its joint venture dropped contracts to build Australia’s national broadband network (NBN) in two states.

Syntheo, a 50-50 joint venture between Service Stream and Lend Lease, will complete construction already in progress in Western Australia and South Australia states but will not extend its contract with the NBN Co in building its fibre network.

Service Stream estimated it will incur an overall material loss from the Syntheo joint venture for the 2013 financial year (June-July) of A$20 million ($17.81 million).

Service Stream was trading 21.4 percent lower at A$0.11 at 0047 GMT. ($1 = 1.1229 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.