Shell says meeting commitments after Australia refinery incident

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday its Geelong oil refinery in Australia was meeting all of its supply commitments after taking a processing unit offline for repairs earlier this week.

“We’re closely monitoring supply and see no issues in supplying the market at this stage,” said Paul Zennaro, a spokesman for Shell Australia.

The unit was disabled after an emergency incident was declared late on Saturday evening, with the all-clear sounded about four hours later, according to the company.

Geelong has a crude processing capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the company’s website.

Zennaro declined to elaborate on the cause of the incident.

Shell typically processes expensive low-sulphur crudes, such as grades from Vietnam, at the Geelong refinery.

Following the incident it was now looking to sell some of the cargoes it has already purchased, according to trade sources.

The company has delayed the loading of a Vietnamese Chim Sao crude cargo to June instead of May and is looking to sell at least one of four cargoes of Te Giac Trang crude it bought in a tender.