Australia's Skilled Group rejects $518 mln merger proposal from rival Programmed

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian employment firm Skilled Group Ltd rejected a takeover proposal from rival Programmed Maintenance Services Ltd which would have created a A$640 million ($518 million) combined company, saying it could do just as well on its own.

“While a merger would create a larger presence in some industry sectors and provide some diversification, it is not clear that a merged business would be better strategically positioned than Skilled is at present,” the target said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Thursday. ($1 = 1.2353 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)