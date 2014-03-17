Australia's Stirling childcare company cancels $180 mln IPO

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australian childcare centre owner Stirling Early Education Ltd has canceled plans for a A$200 million ($180 million) public float after it failed to attract investors.

The company said on Monday that it was considering its options.

The decision to shelve one of the first floats of the year comes as several Australian private equity firms have said they will look to IPO markets to exit investments. ($1 = 1.1064 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)