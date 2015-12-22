FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares inch up, NZ stocks close to record high
December 22, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares inch up, NZ stocks close to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares nudged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in industrials and healthcare stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 5,116.7 at the close of trade in the fifth consecutive session of gains. The benchmark has rallied nearly 2 percent since touching a two-year trough last week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.4 percent or 27.15 points to finish the session at 6,147.970, within striking distance of a record high of 6,162.97 touched earlier this month. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
