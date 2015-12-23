FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise a 6th straight day, NZ closes at record high
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise a 6th straight day, NZ closes at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, adding 0.5 percent in thin pre-holiday trade, helped by gains in resources, energy and banking counters.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 25.11 points to 5,141.80 at the close.

The index has not had a “Santa Claus rally”, continuing its negative run from November. It is down 0.4 percent in December, a far cry from gains of 0.6-3.2 percent for the month in the past three years.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.8 percent or 47.37 points to a record close of 6,195.34. During the day, it touched an all-time high of 6,212.34. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.