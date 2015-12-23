Australia shares rise a 6th straight day, NZ closes at record high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, adding 0.5 percent in thin pre-holiday trade, helped by gains in resources, energy and banking counters.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 25.11 points to 5,141.80 at the close.

The index has not had a “Santa Claus rally”, continuing its negative run from November. It is down 0.4 percent in December, a far cry from gains of 0.6-3.2 percent for the month in the past three years.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.8 percent or 47.37 points to a record close of 6,195.34. During the day, it touched an all-time high of 6,212.34. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)