FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise more than 1 pct in pre-Christmas rally
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise more than 1 pct in pre-Christmas rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.3 percent in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 65.8 points to 5,207.6 at the close of trade, its seventh straight day of gains and its longest winning streak since late January. It added 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

Most analysts expect the market to continue the positive trend into the New Year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 30.2 points to finish the session at a record high of 6,225.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.