FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares rally after Christmas break
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares rally after Christmas break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for an eighth straight day on Tuesday, climbing 1.15 percent led by banks and supermarkets while resource stocks continued to weigh on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 59.65 points to close at the day’s high of 5,267.30, a level not seen since Dec. 2. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent in a shortened Christmas Eve session on Thursday before a four-day weekend.

The index is also set for its best quarterly performance since the January-March period.

Trading is likely to remain fairly tepid, however, given a dearth of local drivers and a holiday-shortened week.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 1.08 percent or 66.91 points to finish the session at a record 6,292.44. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.