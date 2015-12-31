FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares disappoint for a second year, NZ up 13.6 pct in 2015
December 31, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares disappoint for a second year, NZ up 13.6 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended the year
more than 2 percent down, disappointing investors for the second
year in a row as slumping iron ore and metal prices hit bluechip
mining stocks while onerous capital rules hurt the heavyweight
banking sector. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5 percent on the
last trading day of the year on Thursday to 5,295.9 points,
staying near a 2-month high hit in the previous session. The
benchmark rose 1 percent in the previous session.
    The index has delivered its first annual fall since 2011,
having only added a meagre 1 percent in 2014, resulting in
almost no net change in the benchmark over the past two years. 
    In contrast to its Australian cousin, New Zealand's
benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index has made successive record
highs and ended the year up a whopping 13.6 percent, its fourth
annual gain. 
    The New Zealand index rose 0.08 percent or 4.87 points to
finish the session at a record close of 6,324.26.
    Analysts maintain a bullish long-term view of the Australian
index on the back of the weak Aussie dollar. The benchmark is
expected to rebound in 2016 to 5,625 points, a Reuters poll
found. 
    Trading resumes on Monday in Australia. New Zealand stock
markets re-open on Tuesday.
      
    Here are the top 20 winners and losers for ASX200 in 2015 -
    WINNERS-
    
                                              
 Name                       RIC        YTD (%)
 S&P/ASX 200 Index                       -2.13
 Blackmores Ltd                         519.44
 APN Outdoor Group Ltd                  140.90
 Evolution Mining Ltd                   130.49
 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd                 123.38
 Domino's Pizza                         129.17
 Enterprises Ltd                       
 Australian Pharmaceutical              124.42
 Industries Ltd                        
 BT Investment Management                91.65
 Ltd                                   
 Northern Star Resources                 86.58
 Ltd                                   
 Burson Group Ltd                        77.12
 Nufarm Ltd                              76.37
 Isentia Group Ltd                       74.36
 Mantra Group Ltd                        74.14
 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd               77.09
 Qantas Airways Ltd                      70.05
 Magellan Financial Group                65.09
 Ltd                                   
 Super Retail Group Ltd                  59.58
 Henderson Group PLC                     55.67
 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd                  55.64
 TechnologyOne Ltd                       55.00
 Estia Health Ltd                        53.59
 LOSERS
                                              
 Name                       RIC        YTD (%)
                                              
 Slater & Gordon Ltd                    -86.25
 Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd              -66.94
 AWE Ltd                                -61.09
 Mesoblast Ltd                          -57.86
 Origin Energy Ltd                      -53.96
 WorleyParsons Ltd                      -54.07
 Beach Energy Ltd                       -53.11
 Whitehaven Coal Ltd                    -50.00
 Primary Health Care Ltd                -50.32
 Santos Ltd                             -48.78
 South32 Ltd                            -47.07
 Mineral Resources Ltd                  -47.09
 Spotless Group Holdings                -43.46
 Ltd                                   
 Independence Group NL                  -42.66
 Seven West Media Ltd                   -40.53
 Sims Metal Management Ltd              -39.82
 Western Areas Ltd                      -40.27
 Cabcharge Australia Ltd                -34.79
 Alumina Ltd                            -35.65
 APN News & Media Ltd                   -37.13
 

 (Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
