Australia shares end lower for 4th day; N.Korea tensions in focus
January 6, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end lower for 4th day; N.Korea tensions in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses falling 1.18 percent on Wednesday, as traders exercised caution over China’s slowing growth and a North Korean nuclear test heightened geopolitical tensions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 61.33 points to 5,123.1 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.25 percent or 15.58 points to finish the session at 6,262.52. (Reporting by Paulin Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

