Australia shares hit 2-1/2-yr low as oil weakness saps confidence
January 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 2-1/2-yr low as oil weakness saps confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to their lowest close in 2-1/2 years on Monday as persistent declines in the price of oil reinforced concerns about faltering global economic growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 34.1 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,858.7 at the close of trade, its lowest finish since July 2013. The benchmark is down more than 8 percent so far in 2016, and has only risen in one session for the year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 67.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,101.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

