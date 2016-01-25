FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil bounce lifts Australia, NZ shares as energy firms benefit
January 25, 2016 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Oil bounce lifts Australia, NZ shares as energy firms benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped the most in nearly six weeks on Monday as rebounding oil markets pushed up energy stocks and investors snagged bargains after weeks of heavy selling.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 90.6 points, or 1.8 percent, to 5,006.6 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day gain since Dec. 16, 2015. It was the benchmark’s first close over 5,000 since Jan. 7, narrowing its year-to-date loss to 5.5 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 53.6 points, or 0.9 percent, to finish the session at 6,175.2, its highest close since Jan. 7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

