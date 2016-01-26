New Zealand shares close down, weighed by slumping oil prices

(Updates to close)

WELLINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares ended lower on Tuesday, as a renewed slump in oil prices weighed on investor sentiment across Asia.

Crude futures extended falls on Tuesday to retest the $30 a barrel level, as fresh worries about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market. [nL3N15A0XN}

The New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 33 points or 0.5 percent to 6.142.16. The S&P/ASX 200 index was closed for Australia day. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard)