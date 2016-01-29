FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher; slip 5.5 pct in January
#Basic Materials
January 29, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher; slip 5.5 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.6 percent higher on Friday in see-saw trade, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly slashed its benchmark interest rate below zero and a rebound in Chinese stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.34 points at the close of trade to 5,005.50. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Gains were led by banks, energy and telecom shares with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac rising more than 1 percent each. Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 1.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively while Fortescue Metals jumped about 14 percent.

The benchmark slipped 5.5 percent in January, posting its biggest monthly drop since August 2015. It had its best weekly show since Christmas, climbing 1.8 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.33 percent or 20.52 points to finish the session at 6,170.22. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)

