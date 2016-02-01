FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares climb almost 1 pct, BOJ decision helps sentiment
February 1, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares climb almost 1 pct, BOJ decision helps sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose almost 1 percent on Monday, climbing for a third consecutive session, as the Bank of Japan’s decision to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero buoyed market sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 38.08 points to 5,043.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was up 0.76 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.07 percent or 4.27 points to finish the session at 6174.49. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kim Coghill)

