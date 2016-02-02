FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slump, NZ soft as weak data weighs on sentiment
February 2, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares slump, NZ soft as weak data weighs on sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares shed 1 percent on Tuesday, led by losses in resources and industrial stocks, following downbeat manufacturing data from China and the U.S. and poor consumer confidence numbers at home.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 50.3 points to 4,993.3 by the close of trade, more than erasing the previous day’s gain of 0.8 percent. The benchmark is down nearly 6 percent so far in 2016.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 5.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,180.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)

