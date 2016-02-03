FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares slump as oil woes sap confidence
February 3, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia, NZ shares slump as oil woes sap confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell the most in four months on Wednesday, joining a global retreat as sliding oil prices took a heavy toll on energy firms and fuelled worries about the health of the world economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 116.5 points, or 2.3 percent, to 4,876.8, its lowest finish since Jan. 21. It was the benchmark’s biggest percentage drop since Sept 29, and it is down nearly 8 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 46.7 points, or 0.8 percent, to finish the session at 6,133.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

