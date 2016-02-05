FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares recoup losses as miners rally
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares recoup losses as miners rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares clawed back most of their losses on Friday to end almost unchanged, thanks to a late rally in mining stocks which offset losses in heavyweight banks and consumer stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index cut losses to end at 4,976.2 points at the close of trade, maintaining gains as prices recovered from two-week lows hit on Wednesday.

The benchmark fell just 0.08 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.26 percent or 16 points to finish the session at 6,153.80. (Writing by Sonali Paul and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.