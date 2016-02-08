FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat on late buying in resources
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end flat on late buying in resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Monday, reversing early losses helped by late buying in resources and materials stocks, although weakness in financials weighed on the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index barely changed to end at 4,975.4 points. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Friday.

The worst-performing counter was money transfer service Ozforex, which fell nearly 40 percent to hit an all-time low after it said it had terminated takeover discussions with Western Union.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
