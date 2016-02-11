FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher, buoyed by better earnings results
February 11, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close higher, buoyed by better earnings results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.95 percent on Thursday as some better earnings results helped brighten the mood after a couple of days of punishing selling.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was 4,821.1 at the close of trade, up 45.42 points. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday.

Helping on Thursday was a bumper profit report from hearing device maker Cochlear Ltd which surged 9.65 percent to an all-time high. It also raised forecasts for the year on the back of strong China sales and new U.S. customers.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.54 percent or 32.47 points to finish the session at 5,987.020 (Reporting by Melanie Burton)

