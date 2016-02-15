Australia, NZ shares bounce on miners and takeover rally

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.64 percent on Monday as a Wall Street bounce brought relief to hard-hit resource companies and helped stocks recoup some of last week’s heavy losses. New Zealand stocks, meanwhile, soared on takeover news.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose to 4843.50 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose by 78.15 points on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.7 percent or 100.32 points to finish the session at 6034.28. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Eric Meijer)