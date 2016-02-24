CORRECTED-Australia shares close 2 pct lower, biggest one-day fall in two weeks

(Corrects to show S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 4,875 not 5,4875)

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices sent the benchmark index to its biggest single-day fall in more than two weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.1 percent, 104.59 points, to 4,875.00 at the close of trade. It fell 0.43 percent on Tuesday after prices had earlier hit a three-week high.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.89 percent or 54.7 points to finish the session at 6,230.37, having earlier hit a seven-week high. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)