Sections
February 26, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares slip on banks; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly weaker on Friday, with the big banks steering the market as they had all week in volatile trade, while miners dropped over global growth worries. New Zealand ended flat.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.18 points to close at 4,880 and ended the week 1.5 percent lower.

Top grocer Woolworths closed up 2 percent after plumbing a near 10-year low on a disappointing one-third drop in half-year earnings.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost less than a point to close at 6,224.98, and finished the week up 1.4 percent, posting its second week of gains. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
