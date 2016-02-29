Australia stocks end flat as miners stagnate

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on Monday, ending less than one point firmer, with major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto showing only slight movement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.942 points higher at 4,880.90. It rose 0.1 percent on Friday.

The index of gold mining companies slipped 1.73 percent despite a modest gain in gold prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 0.095 percent, or 5.89 points higher. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)