Australia stocks end flat as miners stagnate
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Australia stocks end flat as miners stagnate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed on Monday, ending less than one point firmer, with major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto showing only slight movement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.942 points higher at 4,880.90. It rose 0.1 percent on Friday.

The index of gold mining companies slipped 1.73 percent despite a modest gain in gold prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 0.095 percent, or 5.89 points higher. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

