FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end higher; banks, resources lead
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher; banks, resources lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and resources stocks after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data stoked hopes that Beijing would take further steps to boost growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.37 points to 4,922.3 at the close of trade. The “Big Four” banks soared with ANZ Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp adding 3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also inched higher, closing up 0.8 percent, or 50.03 points, at 6,280.90. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.