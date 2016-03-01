Australia shares end higher; banks, resources lead

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and resources stocks after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data stoked hopes that Beijing would take further steps to boost growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 41.37 points to 4,922.3 at the close of trade. The “Big Four” banks soared with ANZ Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp adding 3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also inched higher, closing up 0.8 percent, or 50.03 points, at 6,280.90. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)