Australia shares notch up biggest weekly gain of 2016, NZ at record high
March 4, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares notch up biggest weekly gain of 2016, NZ at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged to near two-month highs, clocking their biggest weekly percentage advance since October 2015, as commodity price gains underpinned the mining and financial sectors, while New Zealand stocks also struck a record peak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 8.9 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,090.0, the highest close since Jan. 6. The benchmark added 4.3 percent for the week, its best since the week ended Oct. 9, 2015.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 37.3 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish the session at a record 6,418.1, up 3.1 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Anand Basu)

