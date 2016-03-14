FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares ride global peers to 10-wk high, NZ extends winning streak
March 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Australia shares ride global peers to 10-wk high, NZ extends winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a two-month peak on Monday, while New Zealand stocks hit a fresh record, mirroring gains in Europe and Wall Street following the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus package.

Firmer oil prices also helped the Dow and S&P 500 enjoy their best close of 2016 on Friday, adding to the momentum in Australasia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 19.1 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,185.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark has been rebounding from a soft start to 2016, gaining in nine of the last 11 sessions, although it is still down 2 percent for the year so far.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 51.4 points, or 0.8 percent, to finish the session at 6,566.8, posting new record highs in each of the past eight days. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

