FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end lower; NZ off record high by close
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end lower; NZ off record high by close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 1.4 percent on Tuesday led by broad-based losses across sectors led by resources stocks while New Zealand’s benchmark index hit a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 74.06 points to 5,111.40 points at the close of trade, moving away from a 10-week peak touched on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index scaled a new high of 6,607.86 points on Tuesday before ending up 0.2 percent at 6,577.82. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.