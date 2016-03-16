FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge higher, NZ shares fall for first time in 12 sessions
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Australia shares edge higher, NZ shares fall for first time in 12 sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.15 percent on Wednesday, rebounding slightly from their biggest one-day loss percentage in three weeks in the previous session, drawing support from stronger financial stocks and despite weakness in resources.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.58 points to 5,119 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.23 percent or 14.86 points to finish the session at 6,562.96. The benchmark closed up 0.17 percent on Tuesday after hitting a record high of 6,607.86, the 12th consecutive daily gain and the longest rally since October, 2015. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.