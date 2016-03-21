FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ stocks hit record high, Australia shares down as oil, metals dip
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

NZ stocks hit record high, Australia shares down as oil, metals dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for the first time in four sessions on Monday as mining and energy companies were hurt by weaker metals and oil prices, while New Zealand shares hit another record high propelled by yield-hungry investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 16.52 points to 5166.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.32 percent from Friday’s close.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.28 percent or 18.44 points to finish the session at 6641.94, after having touched an all-time high of 6649.61 during the session. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

