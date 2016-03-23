FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on mining declines, NZ nudges to new record
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Australia shares slip on mining declines, NZ nudges to new record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares declined on Wednesday as weakness in miners and financials dragged on the broader market, while New Zealand stocks edged closer to all-time highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,142.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark has been clawing back its losses after its worst start to a calendar year in decades but is still down 3 percent this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,668.9, its fourth record close in a row. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.