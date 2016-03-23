Australia shares slip on mining declines, NZ nudges to new record

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares declined on Wednesday as weakness in miners and financials dragged on the broader market, while New Zealand stocks edged closer to all-time highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,142.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark has been clawing back its losses after its worst start to a calendar year in decades but is still down 3 percent this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.6 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,668.9, its fourth record close in a row. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)