FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit 1-mth lows as banks stumble, NZ up slightly
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Australia shares hit 1-mth lows as banks stumble, NZ up slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares slumped to one-month lows on Tuesday, pressured by losses in the financial sector on concerns over rising bad debt, while the New Zealand market edged up slightly.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 79.71 points to 5004.50 at the close of trade. The benchmark dropped 1.57 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21 percent or 13.78 points to finish the session at 6676.33. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.