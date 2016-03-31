FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares notch worst Q1 since 2008; NZ hits record
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Australia shares notch worst Q1 since 2008; NZ hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares recorded their worst first-quarter in eight years as a 1.5 percent rally on Thursday failed to make up for weeks of heavy selling, while New Zealand stocks finished the three month period at an all time high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index to rose 72.5 points to 5,082.8 by the close of trade, its biggest percentage gain in a month. But the index lost 4.0 percent in the January-March period, its worst first-quarter result since 2008.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 38.3 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at a record close of 6,752.4. For the quarter, the New Zealand benchmark rose 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

