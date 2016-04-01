FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end lower, led by banks
April 1, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end lower, led by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by sell-offs in the major banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 1.64 percent, or 83.385 points, to close at 4999.400.

The Big Four Australian banks were a major drag on the index, led by a 2.6 percent fall in Commonwealth Bank of Australia and a 2.1 percent drop in National Bank of Australia.

The close put the ASX down 1.5 percent for the week, the second negative week in a row.

Bucking the negative trend were the global miners after China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time in nine months. (Full Story)

“That seems to be driving some buying into the material space,” said Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both ended modestly higher, also helped by firmer copper prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.658 percent or 44.400 points lower to finish the session at 6708.020. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
