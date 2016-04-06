Australia shares rise on oil bounce, NZ holds near record high

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak, as a rally in oil prices boosted energy stocks, helping offset persistent weakness in banks, while New Zealand shares also firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 21.5 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,945.9 by the close of trade. The benchmark is still down nearly 3 percent this month and down nearly 7 percent in 2016.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 18.5 points, or 0.3 percent, to finish the session at 6,734.3, near the 6,765.9 point record touched a day earlier. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)