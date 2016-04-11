FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia, NZ shares end lower as financials weigh
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Australia, NZ shares end lower as financials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares were held back on Monday, with gains in natural resources stocks undermined by shares of financial firms that have been dogged by an increase in poorly performing loans and a scandal over interest rate fixing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 6.10 points to 4,931.50 at the close of trade. The benchmark dropped 0.12 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.08 percent or 5.17 points to finish the session at 6,725.11. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.