Australia, NZ shares end lower as financials weigh

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares were held back on Monday, with gains in natural resources stocks undermined by shares of financial firms that have been dogged by an increase in poorly performing loans and a scandal over interest rate fixing.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 6.10 points to 4,931.50 at the close of trade. The benchmark dropped 0.12 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.08 percent or 5.17 points to finish the session at 6,725.11. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)