Australia shares end stronger on banks, resources; NZ firm
April 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end stronger on banks, resources; NZ firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday led by strong gains in banking and resources firms, helping the benchmark rebound from a five-week low touched last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 44.07 points to 4,975.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.12 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed early losses to end almost flat at 6,726.01 points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

