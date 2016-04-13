FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rally on commodity bounce; NZ hits record high
April 13, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Australia shares rally on commodity bounce; NZ hits record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose the most in six weeks on Wednesday as rebounding commodity prices lifted mining stocks, while New Zealand stocks climbed to a record high.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 79.1 points, or 1.6 percent, to 5,054.7 by the close of trade, its biggest percentage gain since March 2. The benchmark is still down 4.6 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 51.9 points, or 0.8 percent, to record high of 6,777.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

