FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit highest since early 2016, NZ shares top record
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Australia shares hit highest since early 2016, NZ shares top record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, reaching their highest level since early January as buoyant iron ore prices lifted miners, while New Zealand shares extended a record-setting run.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 1 percent, or 51.75 points, at the close of trade. It hit 5,219 points intraday which was its highest since Jan. 5. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.

Prices for Shanghai steel jumped nearly 6 percent as brisk seasonal demand in top market China drove down inventories of construction steel products. BHP Billiton and Fortestcue gained more than 5 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent, or 21.84 points, to finish the session at 6873 points, posting the latest record high at 6873.04. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.