Australia shares surge on commodities bounce, NZ hits new high
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Australia shares surge on commodities bounce, NZ hits new high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit their highest close in three-and-a-half months on Thursday as surging prices for oil and iron ore lifted major mining and energy companies, while New Zealand shares edged up to a fresh record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 56.7 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,272.7 at the close of trade, its third day of gains in a row.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 4.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,906.1, a new all-time peak. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.