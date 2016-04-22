FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares drop on broad-based losses, NZ also loses grounds
April 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Australia shares drop on broad-based losses, NZ also loses grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.7 percent lower on Friday led by an across-the-board selloff and as investors locked in profit from a recent bounce ahead of a long weekend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 36.31 points to 5,236.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark, which rose the past three days, ended up 1.53 percent for the week. It rose 4.5 percent the previous week.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.6 percent or 39.99 points to finish the session at 6,866.11. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

