Australia, NZ shares slip on caution ahead of policy meetings

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares dipped on Tuesday, mirroring softness across much of Asia as investors are wary of taking big positions ahead of key policy meetings this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.76 points to 5220.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.025 percent or 70.39 points to finish the session at 6795.72.