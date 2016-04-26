FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares slip on caution ahead of policy meetings
#Financials
April 26, 2016

Australia, NZ shares slip on caution ahead of policy meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares dipped on Tuesday, mirroring softness across much of Asia as investors are wary of taking big positions ahead of key policy meetings this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.76 points to 5220.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark was down 0.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.025 percent or 70.39 points to finish the session at 6795.72.

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

