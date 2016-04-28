Australia shares helped higher by merger news, NZ edges up

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.73 percent on Thursday as firmer oil prices buoyed the energy sector and a billion-dollar takeover bid for clothing company Pacific Brands stirred speculation of more merger activity.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 37.69 points to 5225.40 at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.59 percent or 39.58 points to finish the session at 6789.98. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)