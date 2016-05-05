FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares steady as NAB rallies, NZ edges up
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Australia shares steady as NAB rallies, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished little changed on Thursday amid a tug-of-war between weak mining stocks and encouraging results from National Australia Bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO edged up 7.96 points or 0.15 percent to 5279.10, a steadier performance after Wednesday’s 1.5 percent drop.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished up 0.76 percent or 51.98 points to finish the session at 6876.48. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.