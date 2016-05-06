FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 6, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Australia shares recover on rate cut hopes, NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered from early losses on Friday to finish slightly higher as the odds shortened for another cut in interest rates this year after the central bank slashed its inflation forecasts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.25 percent, or 12.94 points, to 5292.00 at the close of trade. The benchmark recovered after falling as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the session.

In its 66-page quarterly report, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it now expected underlying inflation to be at just 1 to 2 percent for 2016, below its medium term target of 2 to 3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.32 percent, or 21.63 points, to finish the session at 6898.11. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

