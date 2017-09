(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The Australian share market closed slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors dumped resource stocks and turned to the major banks in search of yield.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22.1 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 5,342.80.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.35 percent or 24.35 points higher, to finish the session at 6,909.40.