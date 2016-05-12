FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall led by financials; NZ down
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Australia shares fall led by financials; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares ran out of steam on Thursday to drop 0.24 percent after five straight days of gains, with financials weighing down the index following Wall Street’s weak lead.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 12.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to close at 5,359.30. The benchmark hit a nine-month high of 5,425.20 on Wednesday before easing slightly to close at 5,372.30.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.30 percent, or 21.17 points, to finish the session at 6,923.17. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
