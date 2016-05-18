FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall on U.S. rate hike worries, NZ hits record close
May 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Australia shares fall on U.S. rate hike worries, NZ hits record close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of gains, as investors sold on revived expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike, while New Zealand stocks hit a record closing high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 39.7 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,356.2. After one of its poorest starts to a calendar year in decades, the benchmark has been recovering since April to be up 1 percent so far in 2016.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 7.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 6,982.6, a record closing high. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

