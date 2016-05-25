FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares close higher; energy, miners lead
May 25, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Australia shares close higher; energy, miners lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced off a two-week low to end in the black on Wednesday, led by gains in the energy and resources sectors as strong U.S. data lifted commodity prices and Wall Street stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.45 percent higher, or 76.9 points, at 5,372.50. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to a 2-week low on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent, or 35.38 points, to finish the session at 6,908. (Reporting by Jim Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
