a year ago
Australia shares hit nine month top; NZ index nears 7000 points
May 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Australia shares hit nine month top; NZ index nears 7000 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a tad firmer, having come nine-month highs struck earlier in the session as investors bought stocks in big banks and health care firms investors.

With U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen due to speak later in the global day, some caution set in going into the weekend in case she gave any clue to when U.S. interest rates will rise.

The S&P/ASX 200 index hit 5,427.70 at midday, its highest level since August, before closing at 5405.90. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index struck a record at 6996.2, its first record high in more than a week and edging ever closer to the 7,000 mark. It climbed 0.6 percent or 44.7 points to finish the session at 6992.6. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

